Three held for stealing laptops, mobile phones in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a woman and two men for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones and selling them in other stated, an official said.

The police were probing several cases of thefts of electronic devices reported in Rabale area recently, deputy commissioner of police Zone I Vashi Vivek Pansare said.

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the police patrolling team spotted two men and a woman moving in a suspicious manner near a building earlier this month and on questioning, found that the trio had come from Karnataka to carry out thefts.

The police team went to Karnataka and recovered four laptops and two mobile phones from their possessions, the official said.

At least seven laptops stolen in the limits of the Rabale police station were recovered during the course of investigation, he said.

The trio allegedly gained access to apartments that were left open and on getting caught, they would explain that they were from some charitable organisation, the official said.

The accused would allegedly send the stolen devices to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa and even remove spare parts of laptops and sell them, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

