Police file complaint against vice-chairman of state welfare board for hurting religious sentiments

A police complaint has been filed against the vice chairman of the state welfare board for denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a Hindu deity in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Kapasan Station House Officer (SHO) Gajendra Singh said an advocate filed a complaint against Chatraram Deshbandu on Friday, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

He said an FIR has not been registered on the complaint as the matter was being probed. Further action will be taken on the basis of the facts emerging during the initial probe.

The SHO said Deshbandu is accused of making the remark during a Mahapanchayat near Kapasan town on April 18, a video of which has also gone viral on the internet.

Chatraram could not be contacted for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)