German foreign minister: current priority in Sudan is Eid ceasefire
Germany's first priority at the moment in Sudan is for both sides to agree a ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr so people can be evacuated, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Friday.
The three-day holiday begins in Sudan on Friday.
