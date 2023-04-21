Left Menu

MP: civic engineer caught taking bribe

A sub-engineer of the local civic body was on Friday caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 for issuing permission for building construction, an official said.

The sub-engineer had demanded bribe from Umesh Chourasia who wanted to construct a house, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Prafulla Shrivastava said.

After Chourasia approached the anti-corruption Lokayukta police, a trap was laid and the accused was caught while accepting Rs 30,000 in his office, the DySP said.

The sub-engineer was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on.

