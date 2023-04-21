Left Menu

Spanish planes ready to evacuate foreign civilians from Sudan

Albares said that supplies had been provided to the Spanish embassy and ambassador's residence in Khartoum and security around the diplomatic buildings had been tightened. A Spanish citizen on a vessel off the coast of Sudan has been taken to safety, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 16:52 IST
Spanish planes ready to evacuate foreign civilians from Sudan
Jose Manuel Albares Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish military aircraft are on standby and ready to evacuate some 60 Spanish nationals and about 20 civilians from other countries from Sudan's capital Khartoum amid armed conflict there, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday.

The unabated fighting that broke out six days ago in Sudan has killed at least 413 people and injured 3,551, according to the World Health Organisation. In the absence of a ceasefire, foreign nations - including the United States - have been unable to evacuate their citizens from Sudan. "Every day, combats are increasing in intensity and that is why it hasn't been possible to organise an evacuation yet," Albares told a joint news conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Berlin.

However, military airplanes are ready to proceed with the evacuation and would act promptly at the first opportunity, he added. Albares said that supplies had been provided to the Spanish embassy and ambassador's residence in Khartoum and security around the diplomatic buildings had been tightened.

A Spanish citizen on a vessel off the coast of Sudan has been taken to safety, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023