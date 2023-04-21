Left Menu

Maha govt to file curative petition in SC on Maratha quota

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:22 IST
The Maharashtra Government will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court on the Maratha quota issue and set up a new commission to conduct a survey afresh to establish the community's backwardness, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said a statement from his office.

The meeting, also attended by deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was held in the backdrop of the apex court rejecting the state government's review petition.

Despite the setback, doors are not closed on Maratha reservation case, the Chief Minister's Office said in the statement.

The process of filing a curative petition should begin immediately, and the new ''comprehensive survey'', to be conducted in a ''scientific way'', should rope in efficient, non-biased organisations which should be provided all facilities along with human resources, Shinde told the officials.

The Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, struck down reservations for the Maratha community in college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra, saying that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the breach of the 50 percent ceiling on overall reservations.

The state government then filed a review petition, which was also rejected on Thursday.

