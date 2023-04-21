Saket court firing incident: AAP asks LG to focus on providing safe Delhi to its people

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi urged Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena on Friday to focus on providing a safe city to its people, while accusing him of obstructing the work of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The comments of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader came in the wake of a shooting incident inside the Saket court complex.

A commotion erupted in the Saket court on Friday morning when a man shot at a woman inside the court complex as a fallout of a personal enmity.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the national capital witnessed a very shameful incident.

''All of us know that women have never been safe in Delhi. A woman was shot at multiple times in a highly secured area. The incident took place in broad daylight, in a protected area and in the national capital. There cannot be a more shameful incident than this.

''In any city, a court complex is one of the most secured areas. Policemen and women, PCR vans and metal detectors and scanners are there. Despite such high security, a woman was shot at,'' she said.

A video purportedly of the incident was also played at the press conference. Reiterating that the only job that the LG has is putting up obstacles in the work of the AAP dispensation, Atishi requested him not to meddle in the government's work.

''The LG says he works at the ground level. The LG sahab does only one work -- obstructing Arvind Kejriwal's work. He also goes and gets himself clicked at various places where Delhi government projects are underway. I have never seen any photo of his conducting a surprise inspection at a police station, a PCR van or in crime-prone areas.

''You have been given certain responsibilities. Please allow the elected government in Delhi to work. With folded hands, I urge you to pay heed to your responsibilities and work towards providing a safe Delhi to women, children and elderly people,'' the Kalkaji MLA said.

Recalling the Saket court incident, she said the victim was shot thrice and stressed that it was not an isolated incident.

''This is not the first time that such an incident took place. Crimes have been increasing in Delhi over the last few days. On April 11 in Gokalpuri, an elderly couple were killed. On April 12, a man killed one of his family members in broad daylight. On April 3, a pregnant woman was shot at by her neighbour following an argument over too much noise emanating from the latter's house.

''People are neither safe inside their homes nor outside. Who is responsible for this? The Constitution states that the LG is responsible for the law-and-order situation,'' Atishi said.

Videos purportedly showing the Saket court incident are circulating on social media platforms. In one such video, the accused is seen firing at the victim from a close range. The woman is seen running towards the courtrooms while screaming for help. Panic gripped the court complex as the sound of bullets being fired reverberated. One person can be heard saying ''someone save the woman''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)