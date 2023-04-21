Poland and Germany discussing Patriot deployment -Polish minister

Dialogue on the presence of German Patriot air-defence systems in Poland is continuing, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, after a report said Berlin planned to end the deployment by the end of the year.

"There is openness to talks and as a result of that we are continuing dialogue," Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters at Ramstein air base in Germany.

