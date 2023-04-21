Left Menu

Russia warns of new arms race, strategic stability vacuum -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:25 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry warned on Friday of an "uncontrollable" arms race and said Moscow needed to build up its tactical missile capabilities including in its Kaliningrad territory that borders Poland and Lithuania, the RIA news agency said.

It quoted the ministry as saying a "vacuum" could arise in strategic stability once the New START treaty - the last nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States - expires in 2026. Russia announced in February that it was suspending the agreement.

