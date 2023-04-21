Left Menu

French police working with EU on luxury antitrust probe

21-04-2023
French police are involved in an ongoing investigation relating to a probe by EU antitrust regulators into possible violations by European luxury companies, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that antitrust regulators had raided companies in the fashion sector in multiple EU countries, but did not name the companies involved or specify the potential breaches it was investigating. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Milan headquarters of Gucci, owned by Kering, had been inspected by Italian tax police and EU antitrust officials as part of the probe.

Asked by Reuters if French companies had been targeted by the EU inspections, which would be conducted in cooperation with local authorities, a police spokesperson said: "We're in an ongoing investigation", declining to elaborate.

