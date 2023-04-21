Suspended lawyer suspected of shooting at woman had lodged cheating case against her in 2022

The debarred lawyer, suspected to have shot at a woman in Delhi's Saket court complex on Friday, had lodged a case against her and an advocate for allegedly duping him of Rs 25 lakh on the promise of high interest return, officials said.

Kameshwar Kumar Singh, a former advocate at the Saket court, allegedly fired multiple rounds at the woman and injured her in the Saket court complex in south Delhi on Friday.

Police said Singh had filed a case of cheating against the woman over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh and the hearing in the case was scheduled for Friday.

According to the FIR, which was filed in November last year, the victim alleged that M Radha in collusion with advocate Rajendra Jha at Saket district court hatched criminal conspiracy in order to cheat, defraud, embezzle at large scope to the public at large.

''Jha was my very good and old friend since 2006. He showed me an investment plan promising a very high rate of interest at 20 to 40 per cent per month. He induced me very deliberately and was closely associated with one Radha. Radha was the main person to multiply the money. Jha introduced me with Radha and that she is the person who grows the investment very high,'' the FIR states.

Singh stated in the FIR that he refused to invest initially but Jha told him that he need not enter any transaction of this plan, but Radha was in dire need of money so he should give her Rs 25 lakh as a ''friendly loan''. According to the FIR, Jha also said he would be the guarantor to repay the said amount with 20 per cent interest.

Singh claimed in the FIR that he gave a total of Rs 25 lakh to Radha on different occasions last year.

Jha and Radha have only paid Rs 3 lakh of the amount through RTGS facility to Singh and no further money was paid to him thereafter, he alleged in the FIR.

''They have grossly violated the terms and conditions of my investment. Both of them (Jha and Radha) had promised me that they shall pay me the entire principal amount along with 20 per cent per month thereon timely. But after the payment of Rs 3 lakh, they never paid me further any amount towards this loan,'' the FIR states.

