German police publish images of fugitive gym attack suspect

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:56 IST
German police released pictures on Friday of a man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a gym in which four people were seriously wounded, one of whom remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police in the western city of Duisburg said they were able to obtain footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack took place late Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said the attacker appeared to have targeted one or more of the victims, all men aged 21 to 32.

Based on the images released, authorities described the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old, tall and of normal build. At the time of the attack he had a black beard and wore a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with a white band around the soles. The man also wore a black baseball cap and was carrying a dark rucksack A reward of 2,000 euros (USD 2,200) is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

