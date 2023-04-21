Left Menu

Woman jumps into creek in Thane, rescued by fire brigade personnel

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:34 IST
Woman jumps into creek in Thane, rescued by fire brigade personnel
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old woman tried to end her life by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

She jumped off the Vitawa railway bridge but was rescued by fire brigade personnel who were alerted by those in the vicinity, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

She has been hospitalised with injuries on her chest and hips, he added.

Local police are probing the case, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
4
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023