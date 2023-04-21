Left Menu

Canadian academic convicted in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing

A Paris court has convicted a Lebanese-Canadian academic in absentia on terrorism charges over a bombing outside a Paris synagogue in 1980 that killed four and wounded 46.The court also sentenced Hassan Diab to life in prison on Friday, and issued an arrest warrant for him after a trial that marked the culmination of decades of investigation.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:43 IST
Canadian academic convicted in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing

A Paris court has convicted a Lebanese-Canadian academic in absentia on terrorism charges over a bombing outside a Paris synagogue in 1980 that killed four and wounded 46.

The court also sentenced Hassan Diab to life in prison on Friday, and issued an arrest warrant for him after a trial that marked the culmination of decades of investigation. He was the lone suspect.

Diab lives in Ottawa, Canada and denies wrongdoing. His lawyers say he was in Lebanon at the time of the attack and is a victim of mistaken identity.

French authorities accuse Diab of planting the bomb on the evening of October 3, 1980, outside the synagogue where 320 worshipers had gathered to mark the end of a Jewish holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
4
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023