KZN police arrest two suspects for mass shooting

According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family. Seven women and three men were fatally wounded during the shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
One suspect was shot dead while two were arrested on Friday in connection with the mass shooting that has claimed the lives of 10 family members in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The police acted swiftly in following up on leads, which have led to the arrests of the suspects who are allegedly involved in the mass family shooting.

Police are searching for the fourth suspect. Three firearms have been recovered.

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, and the top management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, visited the crime scene of a mass shooting earlier today. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

