UK and Djibouti leaders urge Sudan ceasefire

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh on Friday, and both urged an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, Sunak's office said.

"They agreed that the United Kingdom and Djibouti would continue to coordinate efforts to de-escalate the violence and protect civilians, including our citizens," a spokesperson for Sunak said in a statement to media.

Sudan's army earlier said it had agreed to a three-day truce starting on Friday to enable people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr following almost a week of fighting between its troops and a rival paramilitary force.

