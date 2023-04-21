Left Menu

Ex-Peru president Toledo surrenders to US authorities -Marshals Service official

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 23:00 IST
Ex-Peru president Toledo surrenders to US authorities -Marshals Service official

Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo surrendered to U.S. authorities on Friday, a U.S. Marshals Service official told Reuters, a day after his bid to block his extradition to Peru was denied.

Toledo, who was president from 2001 to 2006, is wanted over charges that he received more than $25 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for help in obtaining public works contracts. Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison sentence.

A federal judge in Washington on Thursday denied Toledo's bid to block his extradition.

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

