Relative killed in celebratory firing in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-04-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:39 IST
A 45-year-old man was killed allegedly in a celebratory firing by a distant relative at a family function in Greater Noida on Friday, police officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Prempal Rana, a resident of Palwal district in Haryana, bordering Greater Noida, they said.

''Rana had come to attend the naming ceremony of a child at his relative's home at Jahangirpur town in the Jewar area,'' Additional DCP Ashok Kumar Singh said.

''During the programme, another relative of the host who had come with a firearm accidentally triggered the gunshot as part of celebratory firing which hit Rana,'' he said.

An injured Rana was rushed to a nearby private hospital but he succumbed to the injuries, the officer said.

The person who opened the fire has been identified as Rohit Singh, a distant relative of the deceased, he said.

An FIR was in the process of being lodged and searches were underway to arrest the accused who indulged in celebratory firing, he added.

Celebratory firing in public places is banned in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

