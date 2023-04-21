Mephedrone worth Rs 37 lakh seized in Mumbai, two held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two drug peddlers in separate operations and seized Mephedrone worth Rs 37 lakh, an official said on Friday. The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC apprehended a 39-year-old man on Thursday and seized 72 grams of Mephedrone valued at Rs 14.40 lakh, he said. Elsewhere, 38-year-old drug peddler was arrested with 112 grams of the synthetic drug worth Rs 22.40 lakh in New Tilak Nagar in Chembur area.

