NIA action against two floors of building, not school housed in it, clarifies Pune police

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:51 IST
Days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached two floors of a building in Pune's Kondhwa as it was allegedly used by Popular Front of India functionaries to radicalize youth, the Pune police on Friday clarified that no action had been taken against a school which operates from the structure.

As per the clarification issued by the Pune police, the 4th and 5th floors of the building named K Z Centre were used by PFI for their activities and these two floors have been attached.

It said the building is popularly called Blue Bells school building because of the presence of the school in it but the actual name of the building is KZ Centre.

''After a discussion between Pune police ad NIA officials in New Delhi, a clarification is being issued that there is no action taken against Blue Bells School and no inquiry of the said school is going on,'' the statement issued by the police said.

On Monday, the NIA issued a press statement stating it had attached part of a school building in Maharashtra's Pune that was allegedly being used by the banned PFI to radicalize Muslim youth to carry out targeted killings of the leaders of a community.

The PFI was banned and declared an ''unlawful association'' by the Union government in September last year.

