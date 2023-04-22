Left Menu

Ex-Peru president Toledo surrenders to US authorities, extradition imminent

A federal judge in Washington on Thursday denied Toledo's bid to block his extradition. The former president was arrested in the United States in July 2019 after a formal request by Peru for his extradition.

Ex-Peru president Toledo surrenders to US authorities, extradition imminent
  Peru

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo surrendered to U.S. authorities on Friday, a U.S. Marshals Service official told Reuters, a day after his bid to block his extradition to Peru over corruption charges was denied.

Toledo, who was president from 2001 to 2006, is wanted in Peru over charges that he received more than $25 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for help in obtaining public works contracts. Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison sentence. Toledo has denied soliciting or receiving bribes. He has not been criminally charged in the United States.

The former president will be moved to Peru's capital of Lima in two to three days, Silvana Carrion, the local prosecutor handling the case, said on local television outlet Canal N. A federal judge in Washington on Thursday denied Toledo's bid to block his extradition.

The former president was arrested in the United States in July 2019 after a formal request by Peru for his extradition. He was released on bail in 2020 and was living in California until at least last year.

