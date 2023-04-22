4 policemen among 5 arrested for robbery in Delhi

Four Delhi Police personnel and one more person were arrested in connection with an incident of robbery in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Delhi Police personnel Vijay Sharma, Deepak Yadav, Manjesh Rana and Ankit Kasana, and Manish Rai, a resident of Rohini, they said.

According to police, the robbery took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at the residence of a man named Rajnish. The victim alleged that four people entered his house, threatened him and fled with around Rs 10.40 lakh cash.

On a statement by Rajnish, a case of robbery under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and during the investigation, four Delhi Police personnel were apprehended and later arrested, a senior police officer said.

Interrogation of the accused policemen revealed that Manish Rai was a former employee of Rajnish, he said.

Robbed items were recovered from the possession of the accused, along with two cars used during the commission of crime, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

