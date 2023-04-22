Left Menu

Blinken spoke with Sudan's rival military leaders ahead of ceasefire announcement

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 00:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 00:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Thursday with Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to a statement on Friday.

Blinken said that he welcomes the announcement of a three-day Eid Al-Fitr ceasefire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

