Half-burnt torso of woman found in Manesar village

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-04-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 00:37 IST
A half-burnt torso of a woman was found in a village in Manesar on Friday, with police suspecting she was murdered somewhere else.

According to police, Kukdola village resident Umed Singh informed them that he found the mutilated body in a room built on his farm along the road leading from the Pachgaon Chowk to Kasan village.

They said a search is underway for the woman's severed hands, legs and head.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained and an FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 against unknown accused at the Manesar police station on Friday evening, the officials said.

The woman was murdered somewhere else and an attempt was made to burn the body in the room, Inspector Satyender Singh, SHO of Manesar police station, said.

