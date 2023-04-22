Left Menu

Man arrested for selling spurious drugs in Gurugram

A man was held in Gurugram on Friday while allegedly selling spurious drugs to a person, with a senior official claiming it is the first instance of a drugs inspector making such an arrest.

Drug Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan said the accused was booked under Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which deals with the manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs and cosmetics.

''On August 28, 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that police officers cannot register FIRs, make arrests, prosecute or investigate in regard to cognisable offences under Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. After the order, the first arrest has been made by the drugs inspector in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, north India for sale of spurious drugs,'' he added.

Ten vials of spurious products labelled as Defibrotied and marked 'made in Italy' were seized from his possession, Chauhan said, adding the accused was selling the vial fraudulently for Rs 2.5 lakh to a patient in the sector 52 area without bills and under fake names.

The official said the arrest came during a raid conducted along with a team of the chief minister's flying squad. He said the accused was identified as Sandeep Bhui, who hails from Kolkata and resides in Delhi's Friends Colony.

''The accused revealed during interrogation that he works with Motiur Rahman Ansari, a resident of Jamia Nagar, South Delhi, and that it was Rahman who sent him to supply the injection. We are now conducting raids to nab the Ansari,'' Chauhan added.

