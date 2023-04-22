Left Menu

UK defence ministry is engaged in 'prudent planning' on Sudan

Britain's government said its defence ministry was engaged in "prudent planning" related to the current conflict in Sudan, after a report that British troops and aircraft had been put on standby to evacuate embassy staff and civilians if needed. Sudan's army earlier said it had agreed to a three-day truce starting on Friday to enable people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr following almost a week of fighting between its troops and a rival paramilitary force.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 02:37 IST
Britain's government said its defence ministry was engaged in "prudent planning" related to the current conflict in Sudan, after a report that British troops and aircraft had been put on standby to evacuate embassy staff and civilians if needed.

Sudan's army earlier said it had agreed to a three-day truce starting on Friday to enable people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr following almost a week of fighting between its troops and a rival paramilitary force. Britain said it was coordinating with international partners to provide consular assistance to British nationals and support diplomatic staff.

"The Ministry of Defence is supporting the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office with prudent planning for various contingencies," it added. Sky News reported that British troops and aircraft were being put on standby at an overseas military base to airlift embassy staff and British nationals if needed.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with the president of Djibouti to discuss the security situation in Sudan and how to protect their nationals.

