Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Probe of OAS chief draws members' push for ethics reforms

The Organization of American States passed a resolution on Friday calling for a plan to update its rules and ethics code in response to an outside investigation that found its chief showed poor judgment but did not commit serious misconduct in an intimate relationship with a staffer. The OAS Permanent Council approved the document by consensus, but Mexico took the opportunity to criticize Secretary General Luis Almagro, saying he should have resigned and could not be trusted.

Six Leopard tanks leave Spain en route to Ukraine

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks destined for Ukraine left Spain by ship on Friday, according to a naval monitoring website, part of Western military aid for Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

The German-made Leopard tanks and armoured personnel carriers were driven onto a cargo vessel, Reuters witnesses said. The ship will go to Poland and the hardware transferred to Ukraine, which is expected to launch a spring counteroffensive. It was unclear when the equipment would arrive.

Allies move to bolster Ukrainian tank forces ahead of counteroffensive

The United States said it will soon start training Ukrainian troops to use its Abrams tank and Germany announced a deal to establish a Polish hub to repair tanks as the U.S. hosted a meeting of allies on Friday. The meeting at Ramstein Air Base, the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, made no major announcements on weapons but said its focus was air defence and ammunition.

Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts

Waving flags and holding photographs depicting conflict atrocities, Ukrainians gathered outside the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon on Friday to protest recent remarks about the Ukraine war made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula, who arrived in Portugal earlier on Friday for a five-day official visit, has angered many in the West for suggesting both Ukraine and Russia were to blame for the conflict that began when Moscow invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

Extradition near for Peru ex-president, nation's third jailed leader

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo surrendered to U.S. authorities on Friday, a U.S. Marshals Service official told Reuters, a day after his last-ditch bid to block his extradition to Peru over corruption charges was denied. The former leader, who has taught classes at Stanford University, is set to make unwanted history as the South American nation's third former president currently behind bars as he awaits prosecution.

Russian troops fighting in western Bakhmut, Wagner frets over Ukraine attack

Russia's Defence Ministry said in a briefing on Friday that assault troops were fighting in western parts of Bakhmut, the last part of the embattled Ukrainian city still held by Kyiv's forces. Ukrainian and Russian units have been battling for months over the eastern city, which largely lies in ruins. The defence ministry did not give details of the latest fighting.

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration

Sporadic shelling rang out late on Friday in Sudan's capital even though warring factions announced a truce, while one force said it was willing to allow airports to reopen for the evacuation of foreign nationals. The United Nations, U.S., UK, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, Sweden and Spain have said they were making preparations or attempting to remove their personnel after almost a week of violence.

Biden to pledge steps to deter nuclear attack on South Korea -officials

At a summit next week with South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol U.S. President Joe Biden will pledge "substantial" steps to underscore the U.S. commitment to deter a North Korean nuclear attack on South Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. "We are working extraordinarily and intensively with the South Koreans to take the necessary steps to buttress both public perception and the reality of our commitments," the official told Reuters ahead of Yoon's summit with Biden next Wednesday.

U.S. military prepares options for possible Sudan evacuation

The U.S. military is preparing options to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Sudan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday as the Biden administration weighed whether to pull personnel out of the country's increasingly unstable capital. "We've deployed some forces into theater to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. And we haven't been called on to do anything yet," Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. "No decision on anything has been made."

Residents of Sudan's capital seek perilous escape as war shatters holiday

The Eid al-Fitr holiday is usually a time for many residents of Sudan's capital to visit relatives outside the city, which falls quiet. This year, those who can are making a frantic escape from Khartoum, driven out by war. As the three-day Muslim holiday started on Friday the capital still echoed with gunfire and heavy artillery, despite international appeals for a ceasefire to allow for desperately needed humanitarian relief and safe passage for stranded civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)