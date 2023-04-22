Maha: Two women held for running flesh trade
Police have arrested two female agents at Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly pushing women into flesh trade, an official said on Saturday.The arrest was made following a raid conducted at a local lodge on April 20, said Mahesh Patil, senior inspector at the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the city police.
The arrest was made following a raid conducted at a local lodge on April 20, said Mahesh Patil, senior inspector at the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the city police. ''The police raided the lodge based on a tip-off and arrested the two women agents. During the operation, the police rescued a woman and a teenager,'' he said.
The case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and others was registered against the accused women at the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan.
