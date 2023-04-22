Officials, political leaders promise help for e-rickshaw driver who carries toddler daughter to work in UP's Ballia

Pictures and videos of an e-rickshaw driver ferrying passengers with his one-year-old daughter strapped to his body in this Uttar Pradesh district have gone viral on social media, catching the attention of officials.

With his daughter strapped to his chest, Kamlesh Verma (40) has been ferrying passengers in his e-rickshaw since February. The local media recently featured him in an article, which caught the attention of the administration and political leaders.

The district administration has assured Verma of all possible help and benefits under government schemes. People's representatives and social workers have also come forward to extend a helping hand.

A resident of Chiranji Chhapra village located within the Dokati police station limits, Verma lost his wife six months ago. With his elderly mother undergoing an eye surgery, there was no one to take care of his daughter at home and thus, Verma was forced to take the child along with him for earning a livelihood.

''There is no one else in the family to take care of her. I have to carry my daughter with me to work. My wife died about six months ago after falling off a train and my aged mother also had to go for an eye operation,'' Verma told PTI.

He said he leaves for work with his daughter at 6 am every day. He keeps a bottle of milk with him to feed the child.

''I am doubling up as both her mother and father. The child has also adapted to living with me. She starts crying sometimes but now, it is not a problem to pacify her. Earlier, it was difficult to manage everything,'' Verma said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told PTI that the matter has come to his notice through the media.

''Every possible help will be provided to Verma from the administration. I will ensure that he gets pension, a ration card and benefits of government schemes. I will talk to him and try to ensure a good upbringing of the child,'' he said.

People's representatives and social workers have also come forward to help the e-rickshaw driver. Local MLA Jai Prakash Anchal said the pictures and videos of Verma driving his e-rickshaw with his daughter strapped to his chest can melt anyone's heart.

He said he will provide financial assistance to Verma and help him in every possible way.

Local MP Virendra Singh Mast's private secretary Aman Singh said he would try to get a house for Verma.

''He drives an e-rickshaw on rent. I will try to get him to apply for a bank loan so that he can buy an e-rickshaw,'' Singh said.

Manish Singh, associated with an organisation engaged in social work, said he will collect donations from the members of the public to help Verma.

