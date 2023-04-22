Farmer dies after sacks of wheat fall on him in UP's Etawah

A farmer was killed in this Uttar Pradesh district when sacks of wheat accidentally fell on him while those were being unloaded from a tractor, police said on Saturday.

Saifai Circle Officer Nagendra Chaubey said the incident took place in Bauraeen village on Friday, when Ashok Kumar (30) got seriously injured as he lost his balance and fell on the ground, while the sacks fell on him.

He was taken to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences - Medical College, where he succumbed to the injuries, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)