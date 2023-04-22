Left Menu

10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of K'taka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-04-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 11:42 IST
10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of K'taka
  • Country:
  • India

After the scrutiny of nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election on Friday, seven nominations were rejected in Dakshina Kannada district and three in Udupi, officials said.

In Dakshina Kannada, nominations of 72 candidates were received while in Udupi, the number of papers that were complete and in accordance with the prescribed format were 39.

As many as 109 and 88 nominations were submitted initially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, respectively. One nomination in Mangaluru North constituency and two each in the constituencies of Mangaluru South, Mangaluru and Bantwal got rejected.

In Udupi, nominations of Shankara Ankadakatte for Kundapur constituency, Udayakumar M and Dayananda Shetty for Karkala constituency were rejected.

Ten nominations in Belthangady, nine in Moodbidri, 12 in Mangaluru city north, eight each in Mangaluru city south and Mangaluru, six in Bantwal, 10 in Puttur and nine in Sullia are in the prescribed format.

April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023