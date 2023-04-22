Russian head of Crimea says air defences activated, no damage or casualties

Left Menu

The top official in the Russian-annexed Crimea region of Ukraine said on Saturday that air defence systems had been activated but there were no reports of damage or casualties. "Air defence forces worked in the sky over Crimea. No damage or casualties.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 12:52 IST
The top official in the Russian-annexed Crimea region of Ukraine said on Saturday that air defence systems had been activated but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

"Air defence forces worked in the sky over Crimea. No damage or casualties. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only trusted sources of information," the official, Sergei Aksyonov, said on the messaging app Telegram.

He did not say what the target of the air defences was or specify the location of the military activity.

