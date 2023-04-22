Left Menu

Police: 8 people, including girl, wounded in 2 DC shootings

There were folks who were hanging out here and there were folks who were moving about on the 2nd Street scene, Wright said. And were not going to let that stand.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 13:02 IST
Police: 8 people, including girl, wounded in 2 DC shootings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Two shootings in Washington, D.C., on Friday night resulted in eight people, including a young girl, suffering injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

There were no fatalities in the two shootings, which police said could be related because they occurred in the same area of the city in a short time frame.

About 10 p.m. police responded to reports of shots fired on Lebaum Street and found seven men who suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Andre Wright said in a news conference at the scene.

Most of the victims took themselves to hospitals, Wright said.

“There was some chaos, obviously, because of the number of victims and the loved ones,” he said.

While officers were on Lebaum Street, police received a report of a shooting on 2nd Street, where they found a 12-year-old girl who had suffered “a gunshot wound to her lower extremities,” Wright said, adding that the injury was not life-threatening.

Police were looking for a car described by witnesses on Lebaum Street as a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes, from which shooters “drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon” people.

The two shootings were believed to be connected due to the proximity of the scenes and the close times of the shootings, Wright said, although a possible motive was not immediately known.

“It's a beautiful night. There were folks who were hanging out here and there were folks who were moving about on the 2nd Street scene,'' Wright said. ''And for some reason you have some people who think that it was okay to fire a firearm at multiple individuals at two different scenes. And we're not going to let that stand.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023