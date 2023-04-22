Left Menu

Sufi body condemns Poonch attack, alleges 'conspiracy to defame India' ahead of G20 meeting in Kashmir

Such nefarious terrorist attacks are part of a conspiracy to defame India because a G20 programme is scheduled to be held in Kashmir, he added.India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its yearlong presidency of the influential group.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 13:04 IST
All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishti on Saturday condemned the Poonch terrorist attack and said the entire country is with the armed forces.

Such attacks are part of a ''conspiracy to defame India'' because a G20 meeting is scheduled to take place in Kashmir, he said.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked by unidentified terrorists and caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Banned outfit People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy wing of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the attack. There are reports suggesting that it was the handiwork of banned Lashker-e-Taiba group also.

''Till date, all our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives for the protection of Kashmir and peace in Kashmir. We will not let their martyrdom go in vain, the whole country is standing with the armed forces,'' Chishti said in a statement.

Today, Kashmir has started on the path of peace and development. The Muslims there are also extending their full cooperation in establishing peace, he said.

Such nefarious terrorist attacks are part of a ''conspiracy to defame India'' because a G20 programme is scheduled to be held in Kashmir, he added.

India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its yearlong presidency of the influential group. It will host a meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar in May.

Chishti also greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

