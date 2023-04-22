Left Menu

Two people killed, 10 hurt in Madrid restaurant blaze

Two men died and 10 others were injured after a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday. Diners struggled to flee as the blaze started near the main exit, emergency services said. Spanish police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-04-2023
Two men died and 10 others were injured after a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday. The blaze started late on Friday night at Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto, an Italian restaurant in the central neighbourhood of Salamanca.

An eyewitness told El Pais newspaper that the fire started after a waiter was flambeing a dish and the flames set fire to the ceiling and walls. Diners struggled to flee as the blaze started near the main exit, emergency services said.

Spanish police are investigating the cause of the fire.

