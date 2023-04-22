Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with warmth, religious fervour across Kerala

Marking the culmination of the one month-long fasting, Muslims in Kerala on Saturday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and festivities.

Cutting across age and economic barriers, hundreds of faithfuls thronged mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs across the southern state in the morning to offer prayers.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who extended Eid greetings to people.

Khan joined several devotees who had gathered at the Eidgah in Kollam district to offer prayers, the Kerala Raj Bhavan said in an official release.

CM Vijayan tweeted: ''May Eid al-Fitr bring us all together, transcending the boundaries of culture and religion. Let's cherish this special occasion by spreading love and compassion to everyone around us. Wishing everyone a beautiful celebration filled with gratitude and togetherness. #EidMubarak.'' During the sermons at the mosques in the state, religious leaders urged devotees to uphold values of compassion, fraternity and social harmony and live a life adhering to the values of Islam.

In his address at the famed Palayam Juma Masjid here, Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi made it clear that Islam does not support or propagate any kind of violence.

Irrespective of their age, people could be seen hugging each other and exchange pleasantries after the prayers in the mosques.

''Eid is also an occassion to strengthen our relationships with family members, friends and neighbours. We used to visit our near and distant family members on this day. We also do charity without any fail during the Perunnal (Eid) day,'' an elderly Muslim man said at the Palayam mosque ground here.

Traditional feasts were prepared in Muslim houses with an array of ethnic delicacies.

The Kerala government had declared public holiday for all state-run offices and educational institutions today.

