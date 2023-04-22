Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 14:30 IST
BSF DG visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The director general of Border Security Force (BSF) S L Thaosen on Saturday visited forward areas and reviewed security situation and challenges along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The DG also had security-related discussions with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch, they said.

Thaosen, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit on Thursday, visited forward defence locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan on FDLs, they said.

During his visit, the DG also interacted with BSF jawans on the ground and exhorted them to deliver their best at all times.

Flanked by BSF ADG P V Rama Sastry, IG D K Boora, senior police and CRPF officers, DG Thaosen reviewed the challenges and present security situation during his visit to BSF field locations in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

Earlier on Thursday, he reviewed the prevalent security scenario in Jammu and then visited the BSF headquarters in Rajouri in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

