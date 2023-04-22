Left Menu

S.Arabia arranging to evacuate its citizens and 'brotherly' country nationals from Sudan -statement

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 14:50 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Saudi Arabia has begun arranging to evacuate Saudi citizens and nationals of "brotherly" countries from Sudan amid armed conflict there, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The fighting that broke out a week ago in Sudan has killed at least 413 people and injured 3,551, according to the World Health Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

