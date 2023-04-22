Left Menu

Silvassa man held for ‘cleaning’ chicken with Tricolour

A man from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was arrested after a video purportedly showing him cleaning chicken with the Tricolour went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday. The man was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody on Friday, police said.

PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 22-04-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 16:42 IST
Silvassa man held for ‘cleaning’ chicken with Tricolour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was arrested after a video purportedly showing him “cleaning” chicken with the Tricolour went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday. An official from Silvassa police station said the man was seen “insulting” the national flag by using it as a piece of cloth to clean chicken at a poultry shop where he worked.

“We booked the person on the basis of a complaint and arrested him under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971,'' the police official said. The man was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody on Friday, police said. The official said the man was arrested under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act which deals with people burning, mutilating, defacing, defiling, disfiguring, destroying, or trampling upon the national flag in a public place or in any other place within public view.

If found guilty, he can be imprisoned for up to three years, with a fine, or with both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023