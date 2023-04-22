Left Menu

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 22-04-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 17:07 IST
UP: Woman beaten to death while trying to save brother from mob attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was beaten to death with an iron rod in a village here while trying to save her brother from a mob, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Kurmouta Thakur village on Friday when Shailesh Sahni was attacked by a group of people with whom his family had an old enmity, they said.

After getting information about the incident, Alka Sahni (25) rushed to her brother’s rescue and the group including Jitendra Singh and Raju Singh attacked with an iron rod, SP Sankalp Sharma said.

Alka died on the spot, he said.

The SP said Saini’s family had an old enmity regarding land with Jitendra Singh and Raju Singh.

The victim’s family had moved out of the village about a year ago because of this but Sahni had returned here only on Thursday night, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal actions will be taken, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

