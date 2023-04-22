Left Menu

Three killed, two injured in lightning strikes in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-04-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed and two injured in lightning strikes in different parts of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

Two brothers were killed in a lightning strike near Sonbarsa village under Nagpur police outpost, an official said.

Ashish Toppo (17) and his brother Siyom (20) were standing under a tree in a jungle when they were struck by lightning. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, Nagpur police outpost in-charge Dinesh Chauhan said.

In a similar incident in Janakpur police station limits, Shivcharan (55), his son Ajit Kumar and nephew Santosh Kumar were constructing a house in Ramgarh locality when they were struck by lightning, an official said.

Shivcharan was killed on the spot, while his son and nephew sustained serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Janakpur, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

