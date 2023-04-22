Police nab six people for killing Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader

Six people, including two juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the killing of Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader Surendra Matiala in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Saturday.

One of the two shooters, arrested from Chandigarh, was associated with the Kapil Sangwan gang. Matiala's killing appears to be a desperate act by Sangwan, suspected to be abroad, to assert his presence in the area and revive his dwindling group, they said. According to the police, the accused were identified as Sachin (25), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, Arun Chand (19) and Deepak Berwa (19), both residents of Palam Colony in Delhi, Yogesh Kumar (30) of Jhajjar in Haryana, and two boys aged between 16 and 17 years. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan claimed that Yogesh was among the two shooters who killed Matiala and a weapon has also been seized from him. He was arrested from Chandigarh on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police officer said. The Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader was shot dead in his office in the Bindapur area on April 14. During the investigation, police zeroed in on four bike-borne suspects who were at the spot when the crime was being committed. Two of them fired on Matiala. One of the two motorcycles was stolen from Dwarka the day Matiala was killed, the DCP said. He claimed that Kapil Sangwan was the main conspirator behind this killing. Sangwan and Rohit, a resident of Jhajjar, planned the killing. Rohit roped in his brother Sohit, Kumar and others in the conspiracy and also involved two criminals from Rajasthan in it, the police officer said.

A screenshot of a post on Instagram from an account bearing the name Kapil Sangwan claiming responsibility for the killing and alleging that Matiala had connection with a rival group was circulated on social media, police said, adding the account was created and deactivated the same day.

It, however, could not be ascertained whether it was Sangwan who was using the account and where he had made the post. Both the claims could not be confirmed and Matiala never received any extortion call, police added.

