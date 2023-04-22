Left Menu

Man arrested for abduction, rape of 15-year-old girl in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-04-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 19:10 IST
Man arrested for abduction, rape of 15-year-old girl in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested here on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Banke Yadav (22) had kidnapped the minor girl around 10 days ago from a village under Bairia police station area, they said.

On the complaint of the teen girl's father, a case was registered against the accused, police said.

The victim, in her statement, alleged that Yadav repeatedly raped her, they said.

Following this, section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act were added to the FIR, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023