Jharkhand: Watchman shot dead at sand ghat

A watchman was found dead at a sand ghat in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Saturday, police said.

Police suspected that the watchman, identified as Sidheswar Turi, was shot dead by sand smugglers.

Deoghar Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat said the incident took place at Banka sand ghat in Jasidih area, around 250 km from state capital Ranchi.

''Turi was shot in the head. It seems he was killed on Friday night. An investigation is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)