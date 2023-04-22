Left Menu

Nagar gang sharp-shooter arrested for killing rival gang member in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2023 19:58 IST
Nagar gang sharp-shooter arrested for killing rival gang member in west Delhi
A 25-year-old sharp-shooter of Nagar gang has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly killing a member of Chhenu gang and attempting to kill the kingpin of another rival gang, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Bharat Darshan Park in the Punjabi Bagh area and arrested the accused Ashish Verma who was working as a security guard there, a police official said.

During interrogation, Verma confessed to his involvement in the killing of Mayur Chauhan, a member of the Chhenu gang and also targetting Sunder Bhati, a dreaded gangster and the kingpin of a rival gang. Verma was declared a proclaimed offender in both cases, police said.

According to the police, Verma was regularly changing his hideout, spending the nights in shelter homes or footpaths, and never visited his home in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar to evade arrest, they said. The kingpin of the Nagar gang is Vipin Nagar, who is in jail in the murder case of Mayur Chauhan. Nagar has a conflict with one Irfan Pehlwan of the Chhennu gang and with Chauhan, police said. In 2021, Chauhan fired at the house of Vipin Nagar in which his elder brother's security guard from the Delhi Police got injured. Since then, Nagar and his gang members were on a hunt for Chauhan, who took shelter in the Sunder Bhati gang and requested him to engage Nagar, they said. Bhati held Nagar hostage, beat him mercilessly and to the point he was left for dead. Nagar somehow survived and strengthened his gang to take revenge on Bhati and Chauhan, police said. On February 2, 2022, Nagar and his gang members attacked Bhati at a wedding function but targeted the wrong person and Bhati managed to escape. The same day, Chauhan was killed in Laxmi Nagar and Verma was involved in both incidents, they added.

