BSF recovers 5 kg heroin from field near IB in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 22-04-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 20:08 IST
BSF troops recovered five kilograms of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said it seemed that the consignment was dropped by a ''rogue drone''.

On the basis of specific information, the BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of border village Daoke in the Amritsar sector, the official said in a statement.

During the search, they recovered five packets of a narcotic substance packed together as a single consignment (weighing five kilograms) from a farming field in Daoke, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

