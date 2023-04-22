BSF recovers 5 kg heroin from field near IB in Amritsar
BSF troops recovered five kilograms of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said on Saturday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) said it seemed that the consignment was dropped by a ''rogue drone''.
On the basis of specific information, the BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of border village Daoke in the Amritsar sector, the official said in a statement.
During the search, they recovered five packets of a narcotic substance packed together as a single consignment (weighing five kilograms) from a farming field in Daoke, the statement said.
