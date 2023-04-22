Delhi court firing: Condition of injured woman stable

The condition of the woman shot at inside a Delhi court complex was stated to be out of danger and stable, officials said on Saturday.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

A police officer said the condition of the woman was out of danger and stable.

The accused, a debarred lawyer, had fired four rounds at the woman, identified as M Radha, and wounded her inside Saket court in south Delhi on Friday. A man who works as a 'munshi' in the court was also injured in the firing that occurred around 10.30 am. Kameshwar Singh alias Manoj Singh, a resident of Durga Ashram in Chhatarpur, was arrested from a house in Faridabad where he was hiding after the incident. He has been booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and sections of the Arms Act.

Singh had filed a case of cheating against the woman and her lawyer over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh. The hearing was scheduled for Friday.

On his complaint, a case was registered against Radha and she was arrested in December 2022. After she got conditional bail from Delhi High Court, he asked her to return the money but she refused.

Singh had warned Radha that if she did not return the money he would kill her in court. They had an argument over the issue on Friday, when they gathered for mediation, and Singh took the licensed revolver of his private security guard and opened fire on Radha.

