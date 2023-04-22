BSF recovers five packets of charas off Gujarat coast in joint search operation with local police
- Country:
- India
A joint team of the Border Security Force, local marine police and state intelligence unit recovered five one-kilogram packets of charas washed ashore on an island off the Gujarat coast, an official said on Saturday.
Three packets with 'Cameroon' printed on them were recovered during the day from isolated Khidrat Bet island off Jakhau coast in Kutch district, while two packets, with 'Afghan Product' printed on them, were found on Friday, the force said in a statement.
The two packets are similar to the ones recovered earlier, the official said, adding that extensive joint search operations have been initiated at isolated islands off Jakhau coast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kutch district
- Gujarat
- Khidrat Bet
- Cameroon
- Jakhau
- Afghan
ALSO READ
Maha police nab man in Gujarat for stealing electronic items worth Rs 22 lakh from tempo
Coronavirus situation in Gujarat under control, state to conduct mock drill on Apr 10-11, says minister
Alleged conman Kiran Patel brought from J-K to Gujarat
Gujarat Titans eyeing hat-trick of wins as they take on KKR
Gujarat police to probe conman Kiran Patel's educational background after his computer engineering, IIM MBA claims