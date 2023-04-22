Man killed following altercation with youths at country-made liquor store in UP

A 40-year-old man died after being hit on the head with a sharp-edged weapon at a country-made liquor shop here following a dispute with a group of people on Saturday evening, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Pilibhit) Anil Kumar Yadav said a probe into the matter was underway and a case will be registered based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased.

Gaurishankar (40), a daily-wage labourer, had gone to the country-made liquor shop where he had an altercation with a group of youths who hit him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and footage from CCTVs in the area are being examined, the ASP added.

