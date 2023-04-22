Union Minister Murugan visits Phek district in Nagaland along India-Myanmar border

Union Minister L Murugan visited Chesezu village in Nagaland's Phek district where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is believed to have camped during the World War II in 1944.

During a three-day visit to Phek, Murugan, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Veterinary and Dairying, sanctioned Rs 14.99 lakh for screening children's films in the border district.

Murugan visited the frontier village of Avangkhu along the India-Myanmar border. He said that a two-lane road up to Avangkhu border has already been sanctioned and the work will start soon.

Murugan said this will pave the way for the development of border regions.

He expressed the hope that the International Trade Centre at Avangkhu will also witness increased business activities due to increase in trade volume and better connectivity.

In Chesezu village, the minister visited Vezo Swuro who was associated with Netaji Bose during his reported stay in the village.

Speaking at a public interaction programme held at the International Trade Centre in Avangkhu, Murugan said the Narendra Modi government was committed to development of the Northeast, including border areas of the region. Dwelling on the piggery development in the state, Murugan said National Livestock Mission (NLM) has been supporting entrepreneurs of the state and strengthening farm infrastructure and technology.

He informed that in the last nine years, around Rs 17.7 crore has been provided to the state government as assistance under the NLM in the piggery sector.

The minister also visited the India-Myanmar border to take stock of the situation prevailing there.

Murugan said that for the first time during the Republic Day, Indian National Army veterans participated in the parade. ''Our government also celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji for a whole year under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Murugan said.

